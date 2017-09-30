Wofford runs away from Presbyterian

Blake Morgan ran for two touchdowns, including a 94-yard romp on the Terriers’ first play of the game, and Wofford (4-0) beat Presbyterian College 31-7 on Saturday.
The 94-yard scoring run is the fourth-longest in school history. Morgan gained 120 of Wofford’s 311 rushing yards on seven carries, while the defense held the Blue Hose to 252 total yards, including 122 yards rushing.
Andre Stoddard made it 14-0 after his 15-yard TD run and the Terriers (4-0) led 14-7 at halftime after Presbyterian’s Torrance Marable scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter.
Brandon Goodson’s 72-yard pass to Morgan helped set up Luke Carter’s 19-yard field goal. Lennox McAfee hit Jason Hill on a 75-yard TD pass after a Presbyterian fumble.
Ben Cheek was 19 of 30 for 130 yards passing for Presbyterian (2-3).
FURMAN 56, EAST
TENNESSEE STATE 35
In Greenville, Logan McCarter had a career-best 178 yards receiving with one touchdown and caught an onside kick in stride and sprinted 47 yards for the score to help lead Furman to a 56-35 win over East Tennessee State to give the Paladins their first Southern Conference win on Saturday.
ETSU kicked a field goal to close to 42-27 with 8:16 left in the game. The Buccaneers tried an onside kick that McCarter fielded on the hop and sprinted into the end zone. McCarter finished with 225 all-purpose yards.
ETSU answered two plays later when Austin Herink drilled Hunter Wilke on a 78-yard scoring strike and added the two extra points to trail 49-35.
Tyler Voyles sacked Herick twice as the Paladin defense recorded six sacks.
P.J. Blazejowski threw for 301 yards and three scores and Furman (2-3, 1-1) rushed for 308 yards.
Herink led ETSU (2-3, 1-2), throwing for 438 yards and three touchdowns.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 58, MVSU 7
In Charleston, Terrance Wilson ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns and Charleston Southern scored seven unanswered touchdowns in the second half, rolling to a 58-7 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.
Shane Bucenell threw for 101 yards and a score on the third longest pass in CSU (2-2) history, an 87-yard touchdown to Kameron Brown that put the Buccaneers up 7-0 with 12:16 to play in the second quarter.
The bottom fell out for the Delta Devils (0-4) in the second half, starting with Wilson’s explosive 62-yard touchdown run on the fourth play of the third quarter for a 17-7 CSU edge. Taz Lindsey returned a MVSU punt 45 yards for another touchdown and a 24-7 Bucs lead.
The next three MVSU drives ended in turnovers followed by CSU touchdowns, including Sekwan Jenkins’ 70-yard interception return for a score, stretching it to 45-7 with 55 seconds still to play in the third.
Christopher Fowler finished with 163 yards passing for MVSU.
SAMFORD 35,
THE CITADEL 14
In Birmingham, Ala., Devlin Hodges threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Samford rolled to a 35-14 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.
Hodges connected with Kelvin McKnight on a 57-yard pass on his first throw of the game, and capped the opening drive with an 8-yard scoring throw to McKnight. Hodges threw a 70-yard touchdown strike to Yassar El-Amin and a 63-yarder to TaDarryl Marshall as the Bulldogs built a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Hodges ran for a 1-yard touchdown and finished 21 of 26 for 323 yards passing. Moise Satine rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries including a 10-yard touchdown run.
Jordan Black and Brandon Rainey ran for second-half touchdowns for The Citadel (3-1, 1-1 Southern Conference).
Samford (3-2, 1-1) bounced back from a 38-34 loss to Western Carolina in last week’s conference opener. Hodges threw for a program-record 516 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.
NC A&T 21, SC STATE 7
In Orangegburg, Lamar Raynard threw a pair of touchdown passes and North Carolina A&T (5-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten after a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference win over South Carolina State.
North Carolina A&T has won three in a row over the Bulldogs, who had won the previous 10 meetings.
Noel Ruiz kicked a 36-yard field goal to get the Aggies on the board and added field goals from 41- and 27-yards out, but missed a PAT on North Carolina A&T’s first touchdown, a 14-yard pass from Raynard to Malik Wilson in the second quarter.
Raynard added a 71-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Griffin in the third quarter and completed 18 of 31 passes for 298 yards, with one interception.
Dewann Ford hit Trey Samuel with a 33-yard TD pass for to get South Carolina State’s (1-3, 0-2) score on the board in the fourth quarter and avoid the shutout.
LOUISIANA MONROE 51, COASTAL CAROLINA 43
Coastal Carolina quarterback Tyler Keane passed for 329 yards and four touchdowns, two to Malcolm Williams in his 266-yard performance, but it wasn’t enough to overcome three turnovers and Louisiana Monroe.
NEWBERRY 28,
UNC PEMBROKE 6
In Newberry, the Newberry Wolves scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions and held UNC Pembroke to 77 yards in the second half on their way to their third win in a row.
Austin Barnes ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns for Newberry (3-2), while quarterbacks Greg Ruff and Nick Jones also had touchdown runs.
BENEDICT 21,
CENTRAL STATE 11
In Columbia, Benedict (3-2) built an 18-point lead after three quarters and beat Central State.
The Tigers got touchdowns from Dominique Harris, a 1-yard run and 25-yard pass to Dayne Washington, and Phillip Brown’s 13-yard pass to Okechi Ntiasagwe.
