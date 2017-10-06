College Sports

Iowa State QB Park takes leave from team for medical reasons

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 10:27 PM

Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park will not play against No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday for undisclosed medical reasons.

The school announced Friday that Park is taking a leave from the team to work through personal health issues. He remains a member of the squad.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is not certain of a timeline for Park's return, and said he cannot discuss issue. Campbell said Iowa State is focused on "supporting one another in difficult times."

Park has completed 62 percent of his passes and has nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?

Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? 1:23

Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?
How Gamecock men's basketball success is paying forward to this year's team 1:12

How Gamecock men's basketball success is paying forward to this year's team
Mark Kingston on Scout Day 2:52

Mark Kingston on Scout Day

View More Video