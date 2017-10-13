Surging Iowa State hosts reeling Kansas

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Texas Tech running back Desmond Nisby 32) runs for a 47-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, in Lawrence, Kan. Nisby had 94 yards and four touchdowns in Texas Tech's 65-19 win last week at Kansas. He'll go up against a West Virginia defense on Saturday that has struggled to stop the run.