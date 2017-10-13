Purdue's positive start to get tested at No. 7 Wisconsin

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm shouts from the sideline during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. The Boilermakers are 3-2 and the defense is much better in coach Jeff Brohm’s first year at the school. But the Badgers have one of the best rushing attacks in the country, led by freshman Jonathan Taylor. L.G. Patterson, File AP Photo