Carbone, Bedell lead Stony Brook over New Hampshire 38-24

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 9:35 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y.

Joe Carbone threw two touchdown passes, Stacey Bedell ran for 157 yards and another score, and Stony Brook shut out New Hampshire in the second half for a 38-24 victory on Saturday night.

Bedell scored on a 63-yard run in the first quarter, and Carbone connected with Harrison Jackson on a 28-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. But Trevor Knight's 16-yard touchdown pass to Nick Lorden gave New Hampshire (4-2, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) a 24-16 halftime lead.

Donald Liotine ran for two touchdowns from inside the 8-yard line, and Carbone added a 2-yard TD-pass to Ray Bolden in the second half for Stony Brook (5-2, 4-1).

Knight was 37-of-58 passing for 373 yards. Evan Gray scored on a 2-yard run for New Hampshire in the second quarter, but the Wildcats finished with -10 yards rushing.

