Fine throw to Bussey puts North Texas over UTSA 29-26

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 11:11 PM

DENTON, Texas

Mason Fine threw a 22-yard touchdown to Rico Bussey Jr. in the final seconds of the game to put North Texas up 29-26 over UTSA on Saturday night.

The Mean Green (4-3, 3-0 Conference USA) trailed 26-22 late after UTSA took the lead on a 46-yard scoring strike by Dalton Sturm. With just over a minute to play, Fine orchestrated a 98-yard drive capped by the winning throw to Bussey with 10 seconds remaining.

Fine finished with 354 yards and three touchdowns passing for the Mean Green. He also ran for a score. Jalen Guyton had 182 yards and two scores receiving and Jeffrey Wilson ran for 83 yards.

North Texas led early but fell behind to trail 20-16 with 8:23 to go in the third. Early in the fourth, Fine threw a 32-yard score to Guyton to give the Mean Green a 22-20 edge with 12:47 to play.

Dalton Sturm threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns for the Roadrunners (3-2, 0-2).

