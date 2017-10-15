College Sports

South Carolina's Muschamp wants SEC to review final moments

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 8:05 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp still has some questions about the final seconds at Tennessee, even though the Gamecocks held on for a 15-9 victory on Saturday.

Muschamp said Sunday he's asked the Southeastern Conference to review the final seconds of the game, when the Vols were able to get off two plays from the Gamecocks' 2-yard lin e with four seconds to go.

A pass from Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was batted down by South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum, a play that was ruled to take just three seconds. That let the Vols try one last pass — also incomplete — before time ran out.

It was the Gamecocks' second straight win over Tennessee and moved Muschamp to 6-0 all-time as a head coach against the Vols.

