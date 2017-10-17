College Sports

Oregon State WR Seth Collins out indefinitely

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 9:48 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore.

Oregon State receiver Seth Collins is out indefinitely with an undisclosed health issue.

Collins did not play in Oregon State's 36-33 loss at home to Colorado this past Saturday. The junior also missed the first three games of the season with a broken finger.

The issue was not related to the illness that hospitalized Collins and kept him out of Oregon State's final two games last season.

A dynamic playmaker, Collins was a quarterback for the Beavers his freshman year. This season he has 12 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

His best game came on Oct. 7 against USC, when he caught five passes for 91 yards.

Because of his limited play this season, Collins could obtain a medical redshirt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall discuss the final five games on the South Carolina football schedule.

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule
Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update
Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee 0:45

Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee

View More Video