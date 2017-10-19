College Sports

Coach K says Trump should know he's accountable to everyone

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 5:21 AM

DURHAM, N.C.

Duke University men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski says President Donald Trump "should realize he's accountable to all people."

The News & Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina, reports that Krzyzewski's comments came Wednesday as he spoke about how the NCAA's authority structure affects college basketball. Krzyzewski was explaining his accountability to university officials before mentioning Trump.

It wasn't Krzyzewski's first Trump reference this month. At a news conference Oct. 3 Krzyzewski discussed ways to influence change saying, "The biggest thing that you can pull, and I wish our president would understand, is economic pressure. You don't have to destroy everybody. You can make them hurt with economic pressure."

State records that show voting history online say Krzyzewski casted ballots in the last four presidential elections. He's registered as unaffiliated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

    South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was in midseason form Wednesday as he spoke to the media at SEC media day in Nashville, Tennessee.

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference 1:59

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference
Chris Silva talks Final Four, upcoming season 3:07

Chris Silva talks Final Four, upcoming season
South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

View More Video