SC college dedicating 2018 baseball season to player who died

Erskine College is dedicating its 2018 baseball season in memory of Blake Holliday and in honor of the Holliday family, the school announced in a release Thursday morning.
Holliday has also been named an honorary captain by Erskine for 2018.
Holliday died Tuesday afternoon from a head injury that was suffered in an ATV accident last week. He was 19.
“Blake Holliday was one of the most selfless and kindhearted young men I have ever coached,” Erskine baseball coach Mark Crocco said. “He made a significant impact on my life and on our Erskine baseball family. His legacy as a Christ-like servant leader will make an impact on our program for many years to come.”
Holliday started his college career at Clemson before transferring to Erskine this year. He redshirted for the Tigers in 2017 after being ranked as a top-500 player in the nation by Perfect Game.
Holliday was rated as the No. 2 right-handed pitcher in South Carolina by Diamond Prospects when he was coming out of Belton-Honea Path High.
He led BHP to back-to-back state titles and was named Mr. Baseball as a senior.
“Our sincere condolences and prayers go out to Blake’s family and loved ones,” Crocco said.
