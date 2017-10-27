Campbell's culture change leads to success for Cyclones

Iowa State head NCAA college football coach Matt Campbell speaks during his weekly news conference, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. A week after 23rd-ranked Iowa State struggled to beat Army at home in September of 2005, it quietly slipped out of the Top 25. Few knew it would take a dozen years _ and three different head coaches _ for the Cyclones to finally return to the rankings. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo