Buckeyes aim for payback when Penn State visits Horseshoe

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, Penn State's Grant Haley returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown against Ohio State in an NCAA college football game, in State College, Pa. Haley made one of the biggest plays in recent Penn State football history when he returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown against Ohio State last season. Since that game both Haley and the second-ranked Nittany Lions have taken off. The face No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday. Centre Daily Times via AP, File Abby Drey