Nebraska, Purdue looking to make midseason turnarounds

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Nebraska head coach Mike Riley applauds after a play review confirmed a touchdown by wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State in Lincoln, Neb. Jeff Brohm came to Purdue to win. The first-year coach still believes he can even with some midseason missteps. Nebraska coach Mike Riley understands. The Boilermakers and Cornhuskers have both lost back-to-back games. They both need three wins to become bowl eligible. And both know that the turnaround must begin Saturday night, Oct. 28, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Nati Harnik, file AP Photo