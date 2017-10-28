College Sports

Williams, Texas State win 27-7, end 7-game losing streak

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 9:16 PM

CONWAY, S.C.

Damian Williams threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns and Texas State defeated Coastal Carolina 27-7 on Saturday night in a matchup of teams on six-game losing streaks.

Williams connected with Gabe Schrade on a 54-yard flea flicker and threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Eric Luna in a first half that ended with the Bobcats (2-6, 1-3 Sun Belt) leading 17-7.

Foster Hilborn kicked two 37-yard field goals and Anthony Smith finished off a 56-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run.

The Chanticleers (1-7, 0-5), in the midst of their longest losing streak since beginning football in 2003, scored when Anthony Chesley scooped up a bad snap on a Bobcats field-goal attempt and returned it 50 yards.

Williams was 27-of-38 passing with an interception. The Bobcats outgained the Chanticleers 507-183 with Coastal Carolina penalized 14 times for 123 yards.

