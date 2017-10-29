Dutch Fork’s Matt Colburn gets revenge vs Louisville team that pulled his scholarship

Former Dutch Fork star Matt Colburn had his scholarship pulled by Louisville less than 48 hours before Signing Day in 2015 as he was offered an opportunity to greyshirt instead of coming in with the rest of the recruiting class.
Colburn ended up signing with Wake Forest and got revenge against Louisville and its coach, Bobby Petrino, on Saturday.
The junior rushed for a team-high 134 yards against the Cardinals to lead Wake Forest to a 42-32 victory.
“I was waiting for this for a long time,” Colburn told reporters after the game. “It’s a long time coming. God is good and his timing is impeccable. I’m just so happy, so proud of my teammates for keeping me up… It’s just the cherry on top for me. This game is so personal.”
The 134 rushing yards was a career high for Colburn, who had a pair of 100-yard games last season.
He has now rushed for 317 yards and two touchdowns on the year and has helped Wake Forest to a 5-3 start to the season.
Colburn told The State following Wake’s loss at Clemson that he is thrilled with how his college career is playing out.
“It’s been amazing. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said. “Wake is a great environment, great school, great atmosphere, great place, great fans. I’m just really blessed to be where I am right now.”
Colburn is averaging a career high 4.4 yards per carry, up from 3.6 as a freshman and 4.1 last season.
He changed his diet this offseason in an effort to lose weight and gain speed and quickness and it appears to be paying off.
“I can definitely tell a difference,” he said. “I’m not on the ground as much. My balance has improved significantly. That’s showed up in practice and in the games.”
