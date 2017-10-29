Dutch Fork’s Matt Colburn gets revenge vs Louisville team that pulled his scholarship

More Videos 0:51 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Pause 1:13 Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 3:11 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recaps win over Georgia Tech 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 0:20 Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 1:05 Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 0:49 What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 2:21 Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:26 Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Former Dutch Fork standout Matt Colburn expresses creative side through music Former Dutch Fork standout and current Wake Forest running back Matt Colburn' s passion for music continues and has released a couple of songs while pursuing his other passion of football. Former Dutch Fork standout and current Wake Forest running back Matt Colburn' s passion for music continues and has released a couple of songs while pursuing his other passion of football. lbezjak@thestate.com

