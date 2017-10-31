College Sports

Wichita State Preview Capsule

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 4:03 AM

Wichita State

Last season: 31-5, lost in second round of NCAA Tournament

Nickname: Shockers

Coach: Gregg Marshall

Conference: AAC

Who's gone: G Daishon Smith, F Zach Bush

Who's back: F Markis McDuffie averaged 11.5 points and team-best 5.7 rebounds last season; G Landry Shamet averaged 11.4 points and team-best 3.3 assists; F Darryl Willis and F Shaq Morris both averaged nearly 10 points and 5 rebounds; G Conner Frankamp averaged 8.9 points while shooting 44 percent from 3-point range; Backups returning this season include F Rashard Kelly, F Austin Reaves and G C.J. Keyser.

Who's new: C Asbjorn Midtgaard is a 7-foot-1, 265 pound prospect from Denmark; G Rodgerick Brown was a three-star recruit out of Tennessee.

The Skinny: The Shockers return almost their entire team intact after going 31-5 last season, making them a trendy pick to not only win the ACC in their debut season but perhaps crash the Final Four. Their success could be based on the health of McDuffie and Shamet, both of whom will miss the start of the season with foot injuries. Shockers coach Gregg Marshall is hopeful they will be back on the floor when league play begins.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball

    South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin had mixed feelings about his team’s 85-44 exhibition win over Erskine on Monday night.

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball 3:30

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball
Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:13

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction
Clemson LB Tre Lamar recaps strong game against Georgia Tech 1:11

Clemson LB Tre Lamar recaps strong game against Georgia Tech

View More Video