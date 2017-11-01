Violation of sports agent laws tough for states to prosecute

FILE - At left, in an Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford speaks during the ACC men's NCAA college basketball media day, in Charlotte, N.C. At right, in an Aug. 16, 2017, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey arrives at an NCAA hearing on North Carolina's ongoing academic case, in Nashville, Tenn. There are sophisticated mazes of runners acting as go-betweens separating athletes from unscrupulous sports agents and financial advisers. Unraveling those ties to get at the corruption in college sports takes time, money and dedicated manpower _ resources often in limited supply for authorities seeking to enforce sports agent laws that exist in at least 40 states. That explains why two major figures in college sports _ ACC Commissioner Swofford and SEC Commissioner Sankey, recently told The Associated Press they support authorities pursuing these cases. Mark Zaleski, File AP Photo