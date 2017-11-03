McGraw's No. 6 Irish reloading for another Final Four run

FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw questions an official during a first-round game against Robert Morris in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament in South Bend, Ind. As she enters her 31st year leading Notre Dame, McGraw may be facing her toughest task yet: replacing two All-Americans, one lost to graduation and the other to injury, from a 33-4 team that came within one victory of the program’s eighth trip to the Final Four. Robert Franklin, File AP Photo