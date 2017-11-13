College Sports

Dixon, McDonald help UT Rio Grande Valley to 92-74 win

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:21 PM

EDINBURG, Texas

Nick Dixon scored 18 points, Moe McDonald made four 3-pointers and 11 players scored as Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated Bethune-Cookman 92-74 on Monday night.

Jordan Jackson added 13 points for UT Rio Grande, which made 27 of 64 field goals (42 percent) and was 11 of 28 from 3-point range. The Vaqueros (1-1) outrebounded Bethune-Cookman 48-36, including 34 defensive boards, and had 22 assists to Bethune-Cookman's seven.

Dixon had seven rebounds and four assists to go with his 18 points, Javon Levi had five assists.

Isaiah Bailey led the Wildcats (1-1) with 21 points and Brandon Tabb added 19. The two were a combined 11 for 31 as Bethune-Cookman struggled from the field, shooting 35 percent (21 of 60) and made just four 3-pointers in 20 tries.

McDonald sank three of his four 3-pointers in the early going to put some distance between the Vaqueros and Bethune-Cookman, and Rio Grande Valley pulled away to a 51-32 halftime lead.

