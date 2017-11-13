College Sports

Raut, Slanina have career games, Fordham tops LIU Brooklyn

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:28 PM

NEW YORK

Ivan Raut scored 21 points, Prokop Slanina had 19 and 11 rebounds and Fordham defeated LIU Brooklyn 81-68 on Monday night.

Raut, a 6-foot-7 freshman guard from Montenegro, was 7 of 9 from 3-point range for his career-high output. Slanina also had career-best numbers. Joseph Chartouny added 15 points and Will Tavares 13 for the Rams (1-1).

Slanina and Raut opened the game with 3-points and the Rams were up by 10 in fewer than six minutes when Tavares made a layup. Fordham shot 52 percent (13 of 25), making 7 of 11 from 3-point range and 9 of 11 from the line, to lead 42-31 at the break.

Raut drilled another 3 to start the second half and Fordham pushed the lead to 18 on a 3 by Slanina with 15:30 to go.

The Blackbirds (0-2) had a 7-0 run with Joel Hernandez scoring the first five and turned that into a 13-4 surge, pulling within 72-65 with 1:37 to play on a pair of Raiquan Clark free throws. Chartouny and Tavares combined for the next eight points to secure the win.

Clark had 21 points for LIU Brooklyn, going 7 of 11 from the field and 7 of 11 from the line.

