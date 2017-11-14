Scottie scores 18, Air Force beats Canisius 93-79

College Sports

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.

Lavelle Scottie scored 18 points to lead five Air Force players in double figures and the Falcons held off Canisius for a 93-79 win on Tuesday night.

Ryan Manning had 15 points, Jacob Van and Frank Toohey scored 13 apiece and Trevor Lyons added 12 points for Air Force (2-0).

Canisius took its first lead on Selvedin Planincic's 3-point play with 12:26 left in the first half but, 14 seconds later, Sid Tomes answered with a 3-pointer that sparked a 17-5 run to make it 28-17 and the Falcons led the rest of the way.

Jermaine Crumpton scored seven points during a 9-2 run that pulled Canisius (0-2) within two points with 16 minutes to play, but Air Force reeled off seven-straight points and, a few minutes later, Scottie hit a 3 and then two free throws to cap a 12-2 spurt that made it 75-60 with 8:44 remaining. Spencer Foley's layup trimmed the Golden Griffins' deficit to 82-76 with two minutes left, but the Air Force hit 9 of 9 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

Crumpton led Canisius with 20 points.

Air Force hit 38-of-41 (93 percent) free throws.

