Shepard making immediate impact with Notre Dame

FILE- This Nov., 1, 2017 file photo shows Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard 23) dishing out a pass during an NCAA exhibition college basketball game in South Bend, Ind. One of the first calls that Shepard made when she found out that she was granted immediate eligibility at Notre Dame was to her 90-year old grandfather. He was one of the people to get her into basketball, starting when she was three years old. Lately, he's been the one who was calling her every day to see if the waiver that would let her play at Notre Dame without sitting out a year had been granted by the NCAA.