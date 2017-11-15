College Sports

Missouri State beats winless Southern 86-58 in home opener

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:32 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

J.T. Miller scored 16 points, Alize Johnson had 10 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and Missouri State beat Southern 86-58 on Wednesday night.

The Bears are 35-1 in home openers in their Division I era, including all 10 at JQH Arena.

Jarrid Rhodes added 13 points for Missouri State (2-0) and Ryan Kreklow had 11. In their opener, the Bears snapped Western Kentucky's 14-game non-conference home winning streak with an 85-80 victory.

Missouri State opened the game with a 9-0 run and extended it to 49-26 at halftime after shooting 53 percent. The Bears finished at 45 percent, including 9 of 24 from distance.

Brendon Ganaway scored 11 points for Southern (0-3), which has lost three games by a total of 84 points. Eddie Reese added 10.

The Jaguars shot just 27 percent in the first half, finished at 30 and turned it over 16 times.

