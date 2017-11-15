College Sports

Harris ties career-high with 7 3s, UMass Lowell wins 76-73

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 9:56 PM

LOWELL, Mass.

Matt Harris tied a career-high with seven 3-pointers and he scored 23 points to help UMass Lowell beat Marist 76-73 on Wednesday night.

UMass Lowell missed the front end of back-to-back trips to the free-throw line in the final minute but Harris made two free throws for a 76-71 lead with 15 seconds left. Marist cut it to three points with 2.6 seconds remaining but Lowell inbounded it and Harris ran out the clock.

Jahad Thomas added 21 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists for UMass Lowell (2-1), which was 10 of 27 from 3-point range. Josh Gantz added 11 points. The River Hawks also made 18 of 24 free throws.

Thomas had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists at the break as the River Hawks led 48-43.

Brian Parker had 22 points and nine rebounds for Marist (0-2), which turned it over 17 times. David Knudsen added 18 points and Isaiah Lamb 11.

