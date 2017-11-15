UTSA uses last-minute rally to beat Texas St. 79-78

College Sports

Jhivvan Jackson scored 15 points including a pair of free throws with eight seconds remaining as UT San Antonio used a 12-4 run over the final 42 seconds to upend Texas State 79-78 on Wednesday night.

Texas State missed four free throws down the stretch to keep Texas San Antonio (2-0) alive. Giovanni De Nicolao made a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to shave the Roadrunners' deficit to 78-77.

Tyler Blount, who made a pair of free throws before De Nicolao's 3, missed a pair with 13 seconds left. Isaiah Gurley missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left and the Roadrunners secured the rebound.

De Nicolao finished with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, Keaton Wallace scored 11 points, Nick Allen added 10 and Byron Frohnen grabbed 10 rebounds with all coming on the defensive end.

Blount led Texas State (0-2) with 22 points, Nijal Pearson finished with 14, Deris Duncan scored 10 and Nedeljko Prijovic grabbed a career-high 14-rebounds.

