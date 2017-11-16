College Sports

Moneke has 26 points, 10 boards; UC Davis holds off Pacific

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 12:49 AM

STOCKTON, Calif.

Chima Moneke had 26 points and 10 rebounds to help UC Davis beat Pacific 62-58 on Wednesday night.

Pacific trailed by 17 points with just under 12 minutes remaining but cut it to 53-47 on Roberto Gallinat's two free throws. Jahlil Tripp's driving layup pulled Pacific within 56-54 and Anthony Townes had a block at the other end.

Gallinat's backdoor cut for a layup cut Pacific's deficit to 58-56 and Miles Reynolds made two free throws on the Tigers' next possession to tie it with 1:02 left.

Siler Schneider made a fall-away jumper to give UC Davis the lead and after a timeout with 29 seconds left, Tripp missed a layup but the Tigers got the offensive rebound. Reynolds missed an off-balance jumper and Moneke sealed it at the line with 3.4 left.

Schneider, who was 6-for-6 shooting and made his only free throw, added 13 points for UC Davis (2-0). The Aggies are on a season-opening five-game road swing.

UC Davis led 34-27 at halftime and opened the second half on a 10-0 run. Pacific's first basket after halftime came at the 14:09 mark on Namdi Okonkwo's dunk.

Gallinat scored 14 points for Pacific (0-2).

The two campuses are separated by just 59 miles but it was the first series matchup since the Tigers left the Big West Conference after the 2012-13 season for the West Coast Conference.

