London sparks Chattanooga to 1st win, tops Hiwassee, 94-46

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Makinde London scored 20 points and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds as Chattanooga broke into the win column after two-straight losses, thundering past Hiwassee College, 94-46 on Thursday night.

It took Chattanooga 10 minutes to take the lead for good. Tevin Henry put the Tigers up by five points on a layup with 11:06 left and London answered with eight straight points. His eighth point, on a layup with 9:03 to play, put Chattanooga in front, 17-16. Rodney Chatman took over, hitting back-to-back treys to push the lead to 23-16 and by halftime the Mocs led, 42-23.

Chattanooga finished the game shooting 56.4 percent from the field (31 of 55), including 14 of 27 from behind the arc.

A small, private Methodist school in Madisonville, Tennessee that competes in the NCCAA, the Tigers gave a respectable showing early on, but faded and finished the game shooting 33.3 percent from the field (18 of 54).

