College Sports

Thompson IV, Jackson help E. Michigan beat Arkansas St.

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 10:07 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

YPSILANTI, Mich.

James Thompson IV had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Paul Jackson scored 21 points with seven assists and four steals to lead Eastern Michigan to a 76-59 win over Arkansas State on Thursday night.

Tim Bond added 15 point and three steals for Eastern Michigan (3-0). Thompson, a junior, has 42 double-doubles and 1,009 points in 68 career games.

Bond hit a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play and Ty Groce added a 3 in a 13-0 run, capped by a dunk by Groce, that gave Eastern Michigan a 20-10 lead. Tristin Walley made a layup to pull Arkansas State (1-2) within four points with 7:44 to go, but the Red Wolves would get no closer. Thompson's 3-point play on a dunk and then another dunk by Jackson made it 68-55 with 2:39 left and Eastern Michigan continued to pull away from there.

Deven Simms tied his career-high with 23 points for Arkansas State. Tamas Bruce fouled out with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson

    Wilson finishes off her career 4-0 against Tigers

A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson

A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson 2:33

A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson
Frank Martin: “It’s a pretty simple formula. That’s why they won.” 2:10

Frank Martin: “It’s a pretty simple formula. That’s why they won.”
USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks 1:11

USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks

View More Video