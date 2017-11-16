College Sports

UIC romps past Delaware State 95-55

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 11:33 PM

CHICAGO

Dominique Matthews had 19 points, Dikembe Dixson scored 16 and the pair combined to make 12 of 19 shots from the field as Illinois-Chicago raced to a 95-55 win over Delaware State on Thursday night.

Dixson scored seven and Matthews buried a 3-pointer in a 29-6 game-opening run and the Flames (2-1) were never threatened in building a 53-19 advantage by halftime.

Marcus Ottey scored 13 and Godwin Boahen added 12 points and five assists off the UIC bench. Both players hit 4 of 5 from the field as the Flames shot 54.5 percent (30 of 55) from the field. UIC also shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range (12 of 28).

Reserve Ameer Bennett led the Hornets (1-3) with 14 points, while Artem Tavakalyan added 12 points and nine boards. Johquin Wiley chipped in with 11 points and four assists, but had six turnovers. Delaware State connected on just 29.2 percent from the field (19 of 65) and 25 percent from behind the arc (5 of 20).

