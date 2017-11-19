Michigan State's Miles Bridges
Michigan State's Miles Bridges 22) dunks off an alley-oop against Stony Brook's Jordan McKenzie, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.
Bridges day to day with ankle injury for No 2 Michigan State

November 19, 2017 07:03 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich.

Miles Bridges is day to day with a sprained ankle for No. 2 Michigan State.

Bridges was fouled with 8:32 left in a 93-71 win over Stony Brook on Sunday night and was later holding his right ankle on the bench. After trying to stay in the game to shoot free throws, he went back to the bench briefly before walking gingerly toward the locker room.

Bridges received the most votes on The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

The sophomore returned to school this season, turning down a chance to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft.

He scored 20 points, matching his scoring average this season, against the Seawolves.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo isn't sure how long Bridges will be out. The Spartans play DePaul on Thursday night in Oregon in the Phil Knight Invitational.

"By Tuesday morning, I'll know more," Izzo said. "Miles is tough enough to play through it but we're not going to take any chances."

