SC State player doing better after collapsing at NC State

A South Carolina State player collapsed on the court and was taken to a hospital during the first half of the Bulldogs’ 103-71 loss at North Carolina State on Saturday.

A Rex Hospital spokeswoman said Tyvoris Solomon was in fair condition.

Emergency medical personnel administered chest compressions to Solomon before he was removed from the court on a stretcher.

S.C. State assistant coach Rio Pitt said after the game that Solomon was “up and aware” at the hospital.

“He’s conscious, and he was talking some,” Pitt said.

Solomon collapsed near the bench at the 13:08 mark. The arena went silent. Cries rang out from people around the Bulldogs’ bench as staff members fanned Solomon with a jacket.

Solomon, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, started the game and checked out at 16:02.

Pitt declined to provide any details about the moments leading to Solomon’s collapse, and S.C. State players were unavailable for comment.

“It puts everything else in perspective,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “At that moment, basketball is not important.”

Players and coaches from both teams looked on with concern as Solomon received medical attention. Pitt said S.C. State coach Murray Garvin dropped to his knees in prayer.

The game resumed after a 40-minute delay. S.C. State team spokesman Kendrick Lewis said Garvin went with Solomon to the hospital. Pitt led the team for the rest of the game.

Once they knew that Solomon was conscious and able to speak, S.C. State’s players decided to continue playing.

“They said they would do what Ty would do, and Ty would tell us to go out there and play,” Pitt said. “That was the response the guys gave us. We let them decide.”

Lennard Freeman scored 19 points and Omer Yurtseven added 17 to lead the Wolfpack (7-2).

Donte Wright scored 16 points and Rayshawn Neal had 12 for the Bulldogs (1-7).