College Sports

No Gamecocks, but here are South Carolina's connections to the NCAA tournament

By Andrew Ramspacher and Lou Bezjak

aramspacher@thestate.com lbezjak@thestate.com

March 14, 2018 02:33 PM

The University of South Carolina won’t be back in the NCAA tournament this season. That much became official Sunday when the 68-team field was revealed.

A year after making the Final Four, USC finished 17-16 and missed the NIT, too. But, don’t fear, there’s still several Palmetto State connections to the Big Dance.

The State has compiled and listed them below:

MIDWEST REGION

No. 13 seed College of Charleston plays fourth-seeded Auburn at 7:27 p.m. Friday

College of Charleston

Freshman guard Brevin Galloway is from Anderson and attended Seneca High School.

Senior guard John Eck is from Hilton Head and attended Hilton Head Prep.

Junior forward Jarrell Brantley is from Charleston and attended Ridge View High School before transferring to Montrose Christian (Maryland) and Notre Dame Prep (Massachusetts).

Junior guard Trent Robinson is from Columbia and attended Ridge View.

Head coach Earl Grant attended North Charleston High School.

Auburn

Junior guard Malik Dunbar is from North Augusta and attended Spring Valley High School.

No. 5 seed Clemson plays 12th-seeded New Mexico State at 9:57 p.m. Friday

Clemson

Freshman guard Clyde Trapp is from Eastover and attended Lower Richland High School.

Junior guard Lyles Davis is from Charleston and attended James Island Charter High School.

Freshman guard A.J. Oliver is from Clemson and attended Daniel High School.

EAST REGION

No. 16 seed Radford plays top-seeded Villanova at 6:50 p.m. Thursday

Radford

Junior guard John Caldwell is from Spartanburg and attended Oakbrook Prep.

No. 3 seed Texas Tech plays 14th-seeded Stephen F. Austin at 7:27 p.m. Thursday

Texas Tech

Head coach Chris Beard coached the South Carolina Wolves of the ABA in 2011-12.

No. 9 seed Alabama plays eighth-seeded Virginia Tech at 9:20 p.m. Thursday

Alabama

Junior guard Tevin Mack is from Columbia and attended Dreher High School. He’s sitting out this season after transferring from Texas.

No. 12 seed Murray State plays fifth-seeded West Virginia at 4 p.m. Friday

Murray State

Freshman guard Ja Morant is from Dalzell and attended Crestwood High School.

WEST REGION

No. 16 seed NC Central is in a play-in game against Texas Southern at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday

NC Central

Junior guard Alex Mills is from Laurens and attended Legacy Charter.

No. 2 seed North Carolina plays 15th-seeded Lipscomb at 2:45 p.m. Friday

North Carolina

Sophomore guard Seventh Woods is from Columbia and attended Hammond.

SOUTH REGION

No. 13 seed Buffalo plays fourth-seeded Arizona at 9:40 p.m. Thursday

Buffalo

Freshman guard James Reese is from Eastover and attended A.C. Flora High School.

No. 2 seed Cincinnati plays 15th-seeded Georgia State at 2 p.m. Friday

Cincinnati

Freshman forward Mamoudou Diarra attended the 22 Feet Academy in Greenville.

No. 10 seed Texas plays seventh-seeded Nevada at 4:30 p.m. Friday

Texas

Assistant coach Darrin Horn was the head coach at South Carolina from 2008-12.

No. 9 seed Kansas State plays eighth-seeded Creighton at 6:50 p.m. Friday

Kansas State

Freshman guard Cartier Diarra is from Florence and attended West Florence High School.

No. 16 seed UMBC plays top-seeded Virginia at 9:20 p.m. Friday

UMBC

Head coach Ryan Odom is the son of former South Carolina coach Dave Odom.

