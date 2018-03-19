March Madness: Our picks from the Sweet 16 to the Final Four

I had Marshall and Loyola-Chicago advancing to the second round. I had Xavier not making it to the Sweet 16.
For the rest of my 2018 NCAA Tournament picks, you can find me at the bottom of The State’s office pool. At least I’m told I have company.
March Madness lived up its name over the weekend as higher seeds went down and brackets everywhere went up in flames. Among what’s left are some blue bloods (Duke, Kansas, Kentucky), a recent national champion (Villanova), a recent runner-up (Gonzaga), a Palmetto State representative (Clemson) and Sister Jean (Loyola).
Given a second chance at looking smart, I’m here to predict the regional rounds.
SOUTH
No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Kentucky
K-State is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since the Frank Martin era. Those 2010 Wildcats were a No. 2 seed and featured All-American Jacob Pullen among its four double-digit scorers. They advanced to the Elite Eight.
This bunch, under Bruce Weber, doesn’t have the firepower to produce a similar result.
The pick: Kentucky
No. 11 Loyola vs. No. 7 Nevada
Everyone’s favorite Sweet 16 matchup is a clash of celebratory images. The Ramblers have captured America’s hearts with Sister Jean, the 98-year-old nun and team chaplain. The Wolf Pack has coach Eric Mussleman swearing after the Texas win and removing his shirt after the Cincinnati win.
March Madness is the best.
The pick: Nevada
ELITE EIGHT
No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 5 Kentucky
John Calipari started this tournament with concerns over the Wildcats’ difficult draw. They’re going to make their 18th Final Four by going through a 12-seed (Davidson), a 13-seed (Buffalo), a 9-seed (Kansas State) and a 7-seed (Nevada).
The young Wildcats have lost once since Feb. 17.
The pick: Kentucky
WEST
No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 4 Gonzaga
The Bulldogs lack some of the big names – Nigel Williams-Goss, Zach Collins, Przemek Karnowski – from the team that ended USC’s run last season, but they still got Mark Few. The coach has Gonzaga on a 16-game winning streak that should be extended against the overachieving Seminoles.
Make it three Elite Eights in four years for the Zags.
The pick: Gonzaga
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Michigan
After Texas A&M crushed South Carolina in early February, Martin made sure to note the Aggies were once a top 5 team. Billy Kennedy’s bunch looks elite again after dominating North Carolina.
But it’s getting hard to bet against John Beilein in March. Few teams are playing as hot as the Wolverines right now.
The pick: Michigan
ELITE EIGHT
No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Michigan
This could be the best-coached game in the tournament. A combined 29 consecutive wins for the Bulldogs and Wolverines.
Take Michigan in another buzzer-beater.
The pick: Michigan
EAST
No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Villanova
Point guard battles don’t get any better than Jevon Carter vs. Jalen Brunson. West Virginia and Villanova’s conductors make this game the Sweet 16’s best matchup.
Carter’s relentlessness in running WVU’s press gives the Mountaineers a slight edge.
The pick: West Virginia
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Purdue
Columbia saw firsthand in January how Keenan Evans can take over a basketball game. The Texas Tech senior guard’s 22 points against Florida led the second round win. He’s hit 22 or better in four of the Red Raiders’ last five games.
The pick: Texas Tech
ELITE EIGHT
No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
The Big 12 foes split in the regular season and then the Mountaineers clipped the Red Raiders by three in the league’s tournament.
Round 4 will get Bob Huggins to the third Final Four of his decorated career.
The pick: West Virginia
MIDWEST
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 1 Kansas
Next to Buffalo’s shocking upset of Arizona, Clemson had the most dominant performance of this tournament with the 31-point whipping of Auburn on Sunday.
Coach Brad Brownell has done a masterful job getting the Tigers – down their best player since Jan. 21 – to this stage. Kansas just might be too tough and too experienced.
The pick: Kansas
No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Duke
From bubble team to second weekend participant. This is how Jim Boeheim is doing the NCAA Tournament these days. The Orange hasn’t finished higher than seventh in the ACC since 2014, yet here it is in another Sweet 16.
Duke, which won the regular season meeting by 16 in February, will end the ‘Cuse dream.
The pick: Duke
ELITE EIGHT
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 1 Kansas
A rematch of the 1991 national title game will again go to the Blue Devils.
Expect Marvin Bagley to play the Grant Hill role as the star freshman leading Duke over the Jayhawks. Mike Krzyzewski heads to his 13th Final Four.
The pick: Duke
