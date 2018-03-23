Duke set to face a familiar opponent in Syracuse with a spot in the Elite 8 on the line

Duke and Syracuse will meet for the second time in a month Friday night in Omaha, this time with a spot in the Elite 8 on the line.
The Blue Devils earned a 60-44 victory when the two teams met in Durham, N.C., on Feb. 24, but the Orange enter Friday’s game on a three-game winning streak and have won five of six.
Syracuse snuck into the NCAA Tournament as an 11 seed before beating Arizona State in Dayton in a First Four matchup.
The Orange then knocked off No. 6 seed TCU last Friday before stunning No. 3 seed Michigan State with a 55-53 win on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16.
Never miss a local story.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Thursday that Syracuse is not playing like the same team the Blue Devils easily handled last month before adding that neither is his squad.
“They're different and we are too. They're better. We're better,” Krzyzewski said. “Marvin (Bagley) had been out for two weeks and he just came back that day. (Oshae) Brissett and (Marek) Dolezaj are different players for them than they were on February 24th. We're both better teams right now.”
Bagley, the ACC Player of the Year, scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the last matchup against Syracuse after missing the previous four games with a knee injury, and he has not slowed down since.
The freshman is averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds per game, and he scored 22 points in each of Duke’s first two tournament games- blowout victories over Iona and Rhode Island.
“They're a problem inside for everybody… They're difficult down there. We have to be concerned and do a better job,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “I think the key really for us against Duke is we have to play better than we've played down there and than we've played in this tournament. I think we're perfectly capable of playing better even though the record doesn't look like that based on what we've done in the tournament.”
Brissett and Dolezaj, a pair of freshmen for Syracuse, combined to make only 4 of 19 shots in the previous matchup against but have played well thus far in the tournament.
Brissett is averaging 17 points per game over the past seven games after scoring six against Duke.
Dolezaj is averaging nearly 10 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, including a 17-point outing against TCU.
“We're expecting to see a completely different team than we played last time. That's something that I've learned throughout the years, teams that we watch on film, they play completely different when we actually get on the court,” Bagley said. “I think Syracuse is going to be a different team. Last game we both had pretty bad games as teams as a whole, but it should be a great game. And I'm excited to get out there and compete with my teammates and just try to continue to get wins.”
HOW TO WATCH
Duke and Syracuse will tip off at approximately 9:37 p.m. on Friday from the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb.
The Sweet 16 matchup will be shown on CBS and will be streamed here.
Jim Nantz is doing play-by-play, while Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will provide color commentary. Tracy Wolfson is the sideline reporter.
Comments