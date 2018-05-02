How USC great Landon Powell built North Greenville from 'dormant' to baseball power

SHARE COPY LINK North Greenville University baseball head coach and former Gamecock Landon Powell has lead the team to No. 1 in Division 2. Powell began coaching at the university in 2015, after playing professionally for 11 years and a storied career at USC. Gavin McIntyre

North Greenville University baseball head coach and former Gamecock Landon Powell has lead the team to No. 1 in Division 2. Powell began coaching at the university in 2015, after playing professionally for 11 years and a storied career at USC. Gavin McIntyre