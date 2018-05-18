What's next for Josh Belk after leaving Clemson? Three things to watch

Former Clemson defensive tackle Josh Belk is transferring from the Tigers. Here are some storylines to watch moving forward:

1. Timeline for a decision

Belk would like to make a decision “as soon as possible,” his lawyer Everett Stubbs told The State. Stubbs went on to say that, “He’s weighing his decision. He’s not made his call yet. He doesn’t want to feel rushed about it.” Belk is expected to enroll in the school of his choice in August, but he is likely to commit before then. He will likely wait until the compliance department at the school of his choice approves his transfer before going public with his next move.

2. Where is he headed next?

At this point, all signs are pointing to Belk landing at South Carolina. Belk wants to be closer to home, according to his high school coach Will Mitchell. South Carolina is about an hour from Belk’s hometown of Fort Lawn, while Clemson is about a 2.5 hour drive. USC is the closest Power 5 school to Belk’s hometown. He has a relationship with South Carolina’s staff from being recruited by the Gamecocks, and he strongly considered USC coming out of high school.

3. Could Belk play right away?

Stubbs was asked if Belk could seek a waiver to make him immediately eligible and replied “that has not been explored yet.” He added that it is his understanding that the NCAA did away with the hardship waiver that would have allowed a player to transfer to be closer to home for a sick family member and be immediately eligible. With that said, schools often explore options to get transfers eligible immediately. Just last month former Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson was granted a transfer waiver by the NCAA that made him immediately eligible to play for Michigan in 2018. (This appears to be an entirely different situation than Patterson’s, who said he was lied to by former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze.) Wherever Belk lands, the school is likely to explore the possibility of trying to get him immediately eligible.