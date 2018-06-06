South Carolina State has hired former Clemson women's basketball coach Audra Smith as its head coach.
South Carolina State has hired former Clemson women's basketball coach Audra Smith as its head coach. Joshua S. Kelly USA TODAY Sports

Former Clemson women's basketball coach Audra Smith lands in-state job

By Matt Connolly

June 06, 2018 05:29 PM

Former Clemson women’s basketball coach Audra Smith has found a new home.

Smith, who was fired by Clemson in March, has been hired as the head coach at South Carolina State, the school announced in a press release Wednesday night.

Smith led Clemson to an 11-19 record this past season, including a 1-15 mark in the ACC.

She spent five seasons as the head coach of the Tigers, going 52-99 (9-70) during that time.

Smith came to Clemson after spending nine seasons at UAB. She was 138-138 with the Blazers, including 72-71 in Conference USA.

Smith’s son, Anthony Oliver, is a member of the Clemson men’s basketball team.

