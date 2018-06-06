Former Clemson women's basketball coach Audra Smith lands in-state job

Former Clemson women’s basketball coach Audra Smith has found a new home.
Smith, who was fired by Clemson in March, has been hired as the head coach at South Carolina State, the school announced in a press release Wednesday night.
Smith led Clemson to an 11-19 record this past season, including a 1-15 mark in the ACC.
She spent five seasons as the head coach of the Tigers, going 52-99 (9-70) during that time.
Smith came to Clemson after spending nine seasons at UAB. She was 138-138 with the Blazers, including 72-71 in Conference USA.
Smith’s son, Anthony Oliver, is a member of the Clemson men’s basketball team.
