The Citadel can clinch a share of the SoCon vs. Samford

The Citadel will look to clinch a share of the Southern Conference regular-season championship when it hosts Samford on Saturday.
The Bulldogs remained undefeated with a 45-10 victory over East Tennessee State this past Saturday. The win extended the longest winning streak to start a season in program history, and ties the most consecutive wins ever by a Citadel team.
The Bulldogs shared the title last season. Samford enters Saturday’s game with a 4-1 conference record. Chattanooga’s 6-1 in SoCon play, but The Citadel owns the tie-breaker.
Yeldell earns more awards
Newberry quarterback Raleigh Yeldell was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference Player of the Week, in addition to the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. Yeldell became the school’s single-season passing leader and is second for most all-purpose yards in a single season.
The Strom Thurmond High alum ranks second in Division II with a .703 completion percentage. Yeldell’s looking to become the second Newberry player to be named SAC Offensive Player of the Year, joining Lexington High football coach Josh Stepp (2006).
Frazier named finalist for award
Benedict junior linebacker Kendrick Frazier is one of 25 finalists for the South Carolina Collegiate Player of the Year Award. Frazier leads the Tigers with 65 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
The award is presented to a player who plays at one of the state’s 13 colleges. The award is determined by online votes. You can vote or check out the nominees at www.scfootballhof.org.
Newberry moves up in AFCA poll
Newberry’s ranked 20th in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches Poll. The Wolves jumped three spots after a 53-14 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne. Newberry was ranked 22 consecutive weeks from 2006-08, including its highest ranking at No. 9.
The Wolves clinched a share of the South Atlantic Conference regular-season championship, and can win it outright in two weeks against Wingate.
