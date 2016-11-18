State college football capsules

Kennesaw State (8-2, 3-1) at Charleston Southern (6-3, 3-1)
11:45 a.m., Buccaneer Field, Charleston
Outlook: Charleston Southern is looking to defend its Big South Conference championship Saturday against KSU. The Buccaneers can not only clinch the league title, but earn an automatic bid into the FCS playoffs.
Tuskegee (8-2) at Newberry (10-1, 7-0)
Noon, Setzler Field, Newberry
Outlook: Newberry opens the Division II playoffs at home as the No. 2 seed. The Wolves are making their fourth overall appearance and third in the last four seasons. Newberry is 1-3 all-time in the playoffs with its lone win coming in 2006 against Albany State.
North Greenville (7-4) at Florida Tech (8-2)
Noon, Pirate Field, Melbourne, Fla.
Outlook: North Greenville enters the Division II playoffs for the second time in five seasons. They last advanced to postseason in 2011 after a 9-2 season. NGU has converted on 32-of-33 trips to the redzone this season. 25 have gone for touchdowns.
VMI (3-7, 1-6) at Wofford (7-3, 5-2)
1:30 p.m., Gibbs Stadium, Spartanburg
Outlook: After knocking off No. 7 Chattanooga last week, Wofford still has much to play for against the Keydets. VMI has played spoiler to Wofford in the past including a 2002 upset win that kept the Terriers from postseason.
Savannah State (3-5, 3-3) at South Carolina State (3-6, 3-3)
1:30 p.m., Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, Orangeburg
Outlook: South Carolina State’s defense continues to play well, but its offense let the Bulldogs down in a 13-10 loss to Norfolk last week. It is the third-straight conference loss for SCSU. Savannah State is 0-8 all-time against Buddy Pough’s Bulldogs.
Furman (3-7, 3-4) at Mercer (5-5, 3-4)
3 p.m., Moye Complex, Macon, Ga.
Outlook: After opening the season 0-6, Furman has won three of its last four games heading into its contest with Mercer. The teams are meeting for the 15th time with Furman holding a slight 7-5-2 edge.
The Citadel (10-0, 8-0) at North Carolina (7-3, 5-2)
3:30 p.m., Keenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.
Outlook: You don’t have to look far to find The Citadel’s last win over an FBS opponent. The Bulldogs knocked off South Carolina just a season ago. North Carolina is 4-0 all-time against The Citadel and has not lost to an FCS opponent since 1999 (Furman).
Presbyterian (2-8, 1-4) at South Alabama (4-5, 1-4)
7 p.m., Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala.
Outlook: Both teams were originally scheduled to face Southeastern Conference opponents, but due to weather earlier in the season, the teams were bought out. They agreed to face each other Nov. 19 to complete their schedules. PC is averaging just 9 points per game this season.
