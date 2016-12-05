Clemson QB Watson among finalists for Heisman Trophy

The finalists for the 2016 Heisman Trophy Award were announced Monday night and Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will going to New York for the second year in a row.
After finishing third in the voting last season, Watson is once again among the top vote getters this year. Joining Watson in New York will be Louisville sophomore quarterback Lamar Jackson, Oklahoma junior quarterback Baker Mayfield, Michigan junior linebacker/defensive back/kick returner Jabrill Peppers and Oklahoma senior receiver Dede Westbrook.
Watson finished strong, leading Clemson to a second consecutive ACC championship and another berth in the College Football Playoff. For the season, Watson has completed 329 of 487 passes for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns – a Clemson single-season record. He ranks fourth in the nation in completions, fifth in touchdown passes and eighth in completion percentage and eighth in total offense.
Jackson has been the front-runner most of the season, but he and the Cardinals stumbled down the stretch, losing their last two games. This season he accounted for 51 touchdowns and averaged 410 yards of total offense a game.
