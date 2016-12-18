Furman taps alum Clay Hendrix as new football coach

The old Furman University coaching tree is still bearing fruit.
Clay Hendrix, a former Furman player and assistant, has accepted an offer to become the Paladins’ head football coach. Furman athletic director Mike Buddie is expected to introduce Hendrix during a ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday in Paladin Stadium.
Hendrix replaces Bruce Fowler, who resigned earlier this month after six seasons. Hendrix and Fowler coached together at Furman from 1988 to 2001, under Jimmy Satterfield and Bobby Johnson.
Hendrix coached the offensive line at the Air Force Academy under Troy Calhoun through the past 10 seasons, including the last seven as associate head coach. Air Force led the Mountain West Conference in rushing in eight of those 10 seasons. It finished second this year with an average of 322.8 yards per game.
Hendrix has no experience as a head coach, but through 29 seasons as a full-time assistant, he has earned a reputation as a meticulous instructor and a dynamic recruiter, especially in his home state of Georgia.
A Commerce native, Hendrix helped Air Force attract 15 Georgia products to its roster this season. Furman perennially draws more players from Georgia’s fertile recruiting grounds than from any other state, including South Carolina. Hendrix can help Furman fortify that Peach State pipeline.
Calhoun plucked Hendrix off the Dick Sheridan coaching tree. Sheridan and his predecessor Art Baker are credited as the roots of Furman’s championship heritage.
Sheridan directed Furman to its first Southern Conference title in 1978 and five more through the next seven seasons. Each subsequent Furman coach either coached with or was coached by Sheridan. Each of them, including Fowler, won at least one SoCon championship.
Hendrix lettered as an offensive lineman under Sheridan and played on three SoCon title teams from 1982 to 1985. During Hendrix’s senior year, Furman finished runner-up in the NCAA Division I-AA playoffs.
Sheridan was hired at North Carolina State the following season, and Hendrix joined his staff there as a graduate assistant.
Hendrix returned to Furman in 1988 and coached the offensive line for 19 seasons. During his last five years at Furman, he served as assistant head coach under his former high school and Furman teammate Bobby Lamb.
Together, Hendrix and Lamb won the 1981 Georgia Class AA state championship with Commerce High, three SoCon titles as Furman players and six SoCon titles and the 1988 national championship as Furman coaches.
Now, Hendrix and Lamb will compete against each other for SoCon supremacy. Lamb is now head coach at budding rival Mercer.
