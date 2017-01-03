Recruiting target Jordyn Adams targets new position for 2017 season

Class of 2018 wide receiver Jordyn Adams will leave Blythewood at the end of this semester for his new school in Greenville, NC, where his father is the defensive line coach for East Carolina.
Adams played quarterback for the Bengals last season but said he wants to play strictly receiver at his next school because that will be is college position. Where he will play receiver remains up in the air.
Adams said Clemson, North Carolina and Virginia Tech are the schools recruiting him the hardest at this point. He is planning to visit Clemson for a junior day Jan. 28 and is also planning junior day stops at North Carolina and Virginia Tech.
Brandon Streeter is recruiting Adams for Clemson and is pushing the point with him that he could be one of the next explosive receivers in that Clemson offense.
“Telling me how explosive the offense can be with me in it and the multiple positions I could play,” Adams said. “I like how explosive they can be running the ball, passing the ball. There’s truly nothing the offense can’t do.”
Adams also has an offer from USC but said the Gamecocks aren’t on him as strongly as the others.
“Not a lot” he said about the contact he’s getting from USC. “Me and coach [Bryan] McClendon talk probably weekly. He texts me weekly but like mail wise and things like that and DMs from the recruiting Twitter page and stuff like that, not a lot compared to the other schools.”
Adams also has offers from Ole Miss, East Carolina, Southern Miss, Maryland, Tulane, Kentucky, Missouri and Wake Forest. He does not have a favorite at this point.
Adams said baseball also remains an important element in his decision and the quality of the program will be an important factor in his final decision.
Comments