Gaffney wide receiver picks up Clemson offer, USC will factor in

Gaffney WR Dennis Smith made another visit to Clemson on Saturday and left with an offer from the Tigers.
“It definitely meant a lot to me. I’ve been talking with Coach (Jeff) Scott for a while and building a great relationship,” Smith said. “Knowing that I can get a great education and compete for a national championship right here in South Carolina definitely means a lot to me in that they are No. 1 and they see something in me. That’s something to definitely take in. They love my ability to play football but it’s what’s off the field that stands out to them the most, who I am as a person.”
Smith said he watched the Tigers practiced and was impressed with how hard they work. Smith is going to North Carolina on March 25 and Virginia Tech on April 1.
He was at South Carolina’s junior day in late February.
“They say I can help be one of the faces of the program and help turn it around and get back to where it needs to be,” Smith said. “I can really be a key factor there and I’m one of their biggest targets.”
The Tigers and Gamecocks figure to be major factors all the way for Smith.
“How I compare them, who I feel like can prepare me as a man,” Smith said. “And I dream of going to the NFL, and who I can trust more to prepare me more for life and what I want for me. That’s how I compare with the coaches and all.”
Smith said at this point of his offers Clemson, USC and Duke stand out the most to him with no order. Smith said he’s looking at a possible July 4 announcement. The date depends on when his brother can be on hand with him.
