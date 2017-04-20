USC, Clemson still after Gaffney receiver

Gaffney wide receiver Dennis Smith picked up a Clemson offer in early March. When he decided to pass on the Tigers’ spring game in favor of the one at Florida State, he said he did so because the Tigers weren’t showing strong interest and he didn’t feel like he was a priority.
That’s all changed now.
“Clemson has come along a lot more now. We’ve been talking a lot lately as well,” Smith said. “Me and Coach [Jeff] Scott, we had a long talk, several long talks, and it was just a miscommunication thing. I had gotten a new phone and it was just a lot of miscommunication issues. He said he had been trying to get in contact with me. We’ve just been talking a lot, discussing a lot of things. They are still in the picture. They never were not. I just thought maybe they were shying away from me.”
Smith said Scott made it clear to him that he would be a take for Clemson if he wanted to go there. He plans to visit Clemson again but hasn’t set a date.
USC remains a major player as well and is in regular contact. Smith said he might return for a visit April 29 for a Gamecocks recruiting event.
“I talk to Coach [Bryan] McClendon and Coach [Will] Muschamp about twice a week,” he said. “I’m in contact with them a lot. They’re telling me I can come in and be an early factor for them. In their situation, they really see me being the guy to help turn the program around and get it back to where they had it this year and keep it going.”
Smith said no coaches have been through his school this week but he’s expecting them, especially when spring practice begins in May.
He said there are no favorites right now, but USC, Duke, Virginia Tech and Georgia have been recruiting him the hardest. He also has offers from Florida State, Indiana, Virginia Tech, East Carolina and others.
