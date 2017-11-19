Clemson opens week as big favorite over Gamecocks

A double-digit betting line has been on the books for this game since the preseason, and that remains the case as South Carolina prepares to host Clemson for the annual Palmetto Bowl.
The Vegas odds are at least 15 1/2 points on the side of the Tigers, according to BetOnline odds released Sunday.
It’s the third-straight year Clemson is a double-digit favorite in the game. The point spread a year ago was 24.5 in favor of the Tigers.
South Carolina (8-3) enters the game after a 31-10 win over Wofford. Clemson (10-1) defeated The Citadel 61-3 on Saturday.
The Palmetto Bowl will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Odds in recent years
2011: USC by 4 (USC was 9-2; Clemson was 9-2 ... USC won 34-13)
2012: Clemson by 3.5 (USC was 9-2; Clemson was 10-1 ... USC won 27-17)
2013: USC by 5 (USC was 9-2; Clemson was 10-1 ... USC won 31-17)
2014: Clemson by 4.5 (USC was 6-5; Clemson was 8-3 ... Tigers won 35-17)
2015: Clemson by 17.5 (Clemson was 11-0; USC was 3-8 ... Tigers won 37-32)
2016: Clemson by 24.5 (Clemson was 10-1; USC was 6-5 ... Tigers won 56-7)
2017: Clemson by 15.5 (Clemson is 10-1; USC is 8-3)
