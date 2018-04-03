Gamecocks, Tigers make strong impression on highly-rated quarterback

Avon, Conn. qaurterback Taisun Phommachanh has checked out several schools over the past couple of months including South Carolina and Clemson in the same week in March.

A couple of weeks removed from those visits, he still thinks highly of the Gamecocks and Tigers and has both under consideration.

"Both had great academics, and the coaching staffs were great," Phommachanh said. "I like the tempo offense of South Carolina. Clemson, I loved the fact that they preach family, and I like that a lot because I am close to my family. Clemson pretty much told me best player plays and I like that. I'd love to compete right away and get a chance to get on the field right away. I like what they did on offense. They use there quarterback to throw and run. They told me I would fit great because I'm a passer and great at running also."

Last season Phommachanh passed for 2253 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 663 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He also has visited Connecticut, Georgia, Florida Florida State and Penn State, and he plans to visit LSU, Michigan and Alabama when he and his parents can set up the dates.

Phommachanh said he would like to make his decision in June. He does plan to sign early but is not yet sure if he will graduate early.