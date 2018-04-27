South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard
Indianapolis makes SC State's Darius Leonard a 2nd round NFL draft selection

By Matt Connolly

April 27, 2018 07:35 PM

South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard has an NFL home with the Indianapolis Colts.

Leonard was picked in the NFL Draft's second round by the Colts at No. 36 on Friday night.

He played at Lake View High School and was a two-time MEAC Defensive Player of Year and FCS All-American at S.C. State. Many projected him as early third-day selection, but CBS’ Jason LaCanfora had him as 48th-best player in the draft.

"Scouts praised his speed and his sideline-to-sideline skills," The Charlotte Observer wrote of Leonard.

