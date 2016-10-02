Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Clemson vs. Louisville

THUMBS UP
Ben Boulware
Clemson’s senior linebacker played all 99 defensive snaps for the Tigers and made a game-high 18 tackles with three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Deon Cain
The receiver struggled with drops early on in the year but caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night.
Artavis Scott
His 77-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter provided Clemson with a much-needed spark after Louisville had scored 26 straight points. Scott also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass and finished with three catches for 40 yards.
Lamar Jackson
In a losing effort Louisville’s quarterback and Heisman candidate finished with 457 total yards, and three total touchdowns.
THUMBS DOWN
Ball security
The teams combined for eight turnovers, including three on consecutive plays in the second quarter.
Clemson’s second half start
The Tigers’ 18-point lead turned into an 8-point deficit in a hurry as Lamar Jackson got rolling and Clemson’s offense struggled to find its groove.
Louisville’s offensive line
The Cardinals were called for a false start three times in the opening minutes and allowed five sacks.
Red-zone touchdowns
Louisville and Clemson managed to score six touchdowns on 12 red-zone trips.
