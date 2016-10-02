Matt Connolly

October 2, 2016 2:28 AM

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Clemson vs. Louisville

Matt Connolly

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

THUMBS UP

Ben Boulware

Clemson’s senior linebacker played all 99 defensive snaps for the Tigers and made a game-high 18 tackles with three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Deon Cain

The receiver struggled with drops early on in the year but caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night.

Artavis Scott

His 77-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter provided Clemson with a much-needed spark after Louisville had scored 26 straight points. Scott also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass and finished with three catches for 40 yards.

Lamar Jackson

In a losing effort Louisville’s quarterback and Heisman candidate finished with 457 total yards, and three total touchdowns.

THUMBS DOWN

Ball security

The teams combined for eight turnovers, including three on consecutive plays in the second quarter.

Clemson’s second half start

The Tigers’ 18-point lead turned into an 8-point deficit in a hurry as Lamar Jackson got rolling and Clemson’s offense struggled to find its groove.

Louisville’s offensive line

The Cardinals were called for a false start three times in the opening minutes and allowed five sacks.

Red-zone touchdowns

Louisville and Clemson managed to score six touchdowns on 12 red-zone trips.

Matt Connolly

