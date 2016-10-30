Thumbs up, thumbs down: Clemson vs. Florida State

3:26 Dabo Swinney: Win over FSU was a Clemson record Pause

3:01 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's OT win over NC State

2:42 Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell previews season at media day

1:02 Game Balls: Top USC performances against Tennessee

1:18 South Carolina celebrates win over Tennessee

2:23 Will Muschamp reacts after win over Tennessee: 'What a great win'

1:10 South Carolina vs. Tennessee: 3 things we learned

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting