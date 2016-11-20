Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Clemson-Wake Forest

THUMBS UP
Wayne Gallman
The junior rushed for 161 yards while topping 3,000 rushing yards for his career. The 100-yard game marked the 16th of his career, a school record. The 161 yards is a season high.
Deshaun Watson
A week after throwing three interceptions, Clemson’s star quarterback did not turn the ball over. He made good decisions in rough passing conditions due to strong gusts of wind.
Kendall Joseph
The linebacker was all over the field, leading Clemson in tackles with seven while recording two tackles for loss.
Clemson’s OL
The group bounced back from a rough outing against Pitt to help the Tigers rush for 254 yards without allowing a sack.
THUMBS DOWN
Punt returns
Clemson managed 23 return yards on 10 Wake Forest punts, but the big blunders were by Ray-Ray McCloud, who dropped two punts with the Demon Deacons recovering one. Artavis Scott returned punts after McCloud’s second drop.
Wake Forest play calling
In a game that the Demon Deacons trailed in throughout, Wake continued to be very conservative, running the ball 36 times with 18 pass attempts.
Clemson’s O during a long stretch
The Tigers went seven drives without scoring points over the second and third quarters after scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions.
Wake Forest’s rushing attack
71 yards on 36 carries is not going to get it done.
